Man Dies On Bedfordshire Level Crossing

A man has died after a train hit a car on a level crossing in Lidlington in Bedfordshire this morning.
The 9.34 Bedford to Bletchley train - with eleven passengers and two members of staff on board, hit the car at around 10am.
British Transport Police are now trying to establish how the car ended up on the track.
STATEMENT FROM BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE
Just after 10am today we were called to Marston level crossing close to Lidlington station following reports that a car had been struck by a train.
Officers attended alongside Bedfordshire Police and the East of England Ambulance service however a man, believed to be the driver of the car, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The car was struck by the 09.34 Bedford to Bletchley London Midland service with 11 passengers and two members of staff on board. There are no other reported injuries.
At present the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious, however officers continue to examine exactly how the car came to be on the tracks.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 101 of 03/01. Or you can send a text to BTP on 61016.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch have been notified of this incident.
