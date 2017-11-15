Nascot Lawn: Decision Day Approaches

15 November 2017, 06:00

The morning of a Nascot Lawn parent

04:45

By Patrick Hildred

As the future of a respite centre for disabled children and their families in Hertfordshire hangs in the balance, watch just how important the breaks it provides are.

Heart's been following the morning routine of Emma Turner and her severely disabled daughter Sienna, from Hemel Hempstead.

The film shows the kinds of daily challenges they face - that the Nascot Lawn respite service provides a break from for a couple of days each month.

The facility in Watford could close due to budget cuts.

Herts Valleys CCG will make a decision on its future tomorrow, while parents protest outside. It's not expected the decision will be made public straight away however.

Nascot Lawn was initially due to close in January, but the deadline was extended to allow for a consultation.

