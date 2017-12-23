Not Forgotten On Christmas Day Thanks To MK

Christmas might be about family, food and presents to most of us.. but what about those who don't have as much to look forward to?

32 year old Ross Staples started "Not Forgotten" five years ago.

"I'd had a bit of bad news that year. It'd been quite a dull year," he told Heart.

He now takes a convoy of supplies and presents to homeless people and poorly children in London on Christmas Day.