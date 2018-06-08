Queen's Birthday Honours - Herts, Beds, Bucks & Northants

The Queen's Birthday Honours List has just been published.

Here are the local recipients.

KNIGHTHOOD

Professor Leslie Colin Ebdon, CBE. Formerly director, Fair Access to Higher Education. For services to Higher Education and to Social Mobility. (Hitchin, Hertfordshire)

CBE

Kenneth Martin Follett.

Author. For services to Literature and to charity. (Knebworth)

Nicholas Houghton.

Deputy director International Tax Policy and Structure, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to International Tax Development and to Promoting Overseas Investment in the UK. (Bedfordshire)

Professor Stuart William John Reid.

Principal Royal Veterinary College. For services to the Veterinary Profession and to Higher Education. (Hatfield)

OBE

Professor Peter Leslie Chiodini.

Consultant Parasitologist The Hospital for Tropical Diseases. For services to Parasitology and to Malaria. (Biddenham, Bedfordshire)

Robert John Davis.

Governor HM Prison Belmarsh. For services to HM Prison and Probation Service. (Oakley, Bedfordshire)

Jermain Colin Defoe.

Footballer. For services to the Jermain Defoe Foundation. (Hertfordshire)

Ms Suzanne Jean Greaves.

Assistant director Trade Bill manager, Department for International Trade. For services to Government Legislation. (Hitchin, Hertfordshire)

Andrew Gregory.

Deputy director head of Transport Security Operations Centre. For services to Transport Resilience. (Hertfordshire)

Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua, MBE.

Boxer. For services to Sport. (London)

Roger Kline.

Formerly head of Strategy and Delivery NHS Workforce Race Equality Standard, NHS England. For services to Equality in the NHS. (Hertfordshire)

Ian McCubbin.

Formerly Senior vice president GlaxoSmithKline and Chair, Medicines Manufacturing Industry Partnership. For services to the Pharmaceutical Industry. (Buckinghamshire)

Ms Claire Elizabeth Robins.

Headteacher Scholars' Education Trust and Member of the North West London South Central Headteacher's Board. For services to Education. (St Albans, Hertfordshire)

MBE

Mrs Carol Joy Chorley.

For voluntary service to the community in Sarratt, Hertfordshire. (Rickmansworth)

Mrs Andrea Kathryn Clarke.

Founder and director, Playskill. For services to Children and to Young People with Physical Disabilities. (Watford)

Peter John Cowan.

For services to the community in Luton, Bedfordshire. (Bedfordshire)

Paul Frederick Dodds.

Training manager WorldSkills UK. For services to the WorldSkills Competition. (Bedfordshire)

Ms Patricia Ann Earp.

Director Independent Living and Crisis Response, South East England, British Red Cross. For services to Crisis Support. (Hertfordshire)

Steven Elworthy.

Formerly director of Events English Cricket Board. For services to Cricket. (Radlett, Hertfordshire)

Mrs Sally Hazel Fennemore.

President, Milton Keynes Women in Enterprise. For services to Female Entrepreneurship. (Milton Keynes)

David James Heather.

Headteacher, Pulford Church of England VA Lower School, Bedfordshire. For services to Education. (Leighton Buzzard)

Ms Zoe Murphy.

Border Force Officer, Heathrow Airport. For services to Border Security and Humanitarian Operations. (Buckinghamshire)

Robert Nicholas.

Head of Residence and Safety HM Prison Whitemoor. For public service. (Hertfordshire)

Ms Lindsay Nicholson.

Formerly Editor, Good Housekeeping. For services to Journalism and Equal Opportunities. (Berkhamsted)

Ian Timothy Payne.

For services to the Hospitality and Pub Industry. (Buntingford)

Philip Richard Saunderson, JP.

For services to Heritage to charity and to the community in Northamptonshire. (Northamptonshire)

Mrs Keela Shackell-Smith.

Advisor, Environment Agency. For services to Equality in the Workplace. (St Neots)

Paul Timothy Stanley.

Export vice president for Europe MBDA UK Ltd. For services to Defence Exports. (Letchworth)

Mark Ian Stirling.

Senior Investigation Officer National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement and to the Investigation of Serious and Organised Crime. (Bedfordshire)

Mrs Alpana Taylor.

Choreographer. For services to South Asian Dance. (Wisbech)

Gary Wilmot.

Actor. For services to Drama and to charity. (Buckinghamshire)

Mrs Mandy Elizabeth Young.

For services to Young People in Corby, Northamptonshire. (Corby)

BEM

Mrs Patricia Ainger.

For services to the community in Daventry, Northamptonshire. (Northamptonshire)

Mrs Iva Dorothy Barr.

For services to Charitable Fundraising in Bedford. (Bedfordshire)

Mrs Janette Elizabeth Burt.

Volunteer, Dementia UK. For services to those with Dementia and to their Families. (Hertfordshire)

Miss Christabel Cofie.

Programme Support Officer. For charitable service in the UK and Ghana. (Stevenage)

Mrs Gladys Dawson.

For services to charity and to the community in Clifton, Bedfordshire. (Bedfordshire)

Councillor Lisa Ann Duffy.

For services to the community in Ramsey, Cambridgeshire. (Huntingdon)

Mrs Hilary Pauline Evans.

For services to the community in Burnham, Buckinghamshire. (Buckinghamshire)

Mrs Jacqueline Dawn Haggerwood.

For voluntary and charitable services to the community in Clapham, Bedfordshire. (Clapham)

Mrs Gillian Lake.

For services to the Voluntary Sector in Bedfordshire. (Brickhill)

Meirion Lloyd Morris.

Chairman Hoddesdon Youth Centre. For services to Young People. (Hoddesdon)

Allan James Pope.

For services to Young People and to the community in Brixworth, Northamptonshire. (Northamptonshire)

Mrs Barbara Rosenberg.

For services to the community in Maidenhead, Berkshire. (Buckinghamshire)

Mrs Anne Elizabeth Ross.

For services to Families of Young People with Special Needs. (St Albans)

Mrs Sheila Constance Saunders.

For services to the community in Ketton and Barrowden, Rutland. (Rutland)

Peter Andrew Templeman.

Curriculum Technician in Carpentry and Joinery Oaklands College, Hertfordshire. For services to Technical Education. (St Albans)

Watch Cdr Joanne Todd.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the Prince's Trust Team Programme, Hertfordshire. (Biggleswade)

Mrs Elaine Sandra Mary Trump.

Volunteer, Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust. For services to Fundraising and Voluntary Support for the NHS. (Aylesbury)

Mrs Pauline Walker.

For services to Swimming for Young People with Down's Syndrome. (Buckinghamshire)