Shop Staff in Wellingborough Robbed At Knifepoint

By Huw James, 28th December 2016, 15:20

A man threatened staff and stole cash in a robbery at a convenience store in Northampton Road, Wellingborough, yesterday evening (Tuesday, 27 December).

At about 8.20pm, the man entered the One Stop Shop, threatened a member of staff with a large knife and demanded money from the till. 

He was wearing a black coat, grey jogging bottoms, black gloves and a black face-covering.

