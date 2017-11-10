Slavery Op Leads To 7 Arrests In Northants

10 November 2017, 16:27

slavery noho

Seven people arrested as part of an operation tackling modern slavery in Northants have been released under investigation.

The five men and two women were arrested by officers from Northamptonshire Police during raids at three locations in the county yesterday.

Two men aged 22 and 33, as well as a 23-year-old woman, were arrested at Justin Park near Market Harborough, while two men aged 20 and 29 were arrested at Greenfields in Braybrooke.

A 73 year-old woman and a 76-year-old man were arrested at Lower Ecton Lane in Northampton.

All seven were taken into police custody and have since been released under investigation while enquiries into the alleged offences continue.

Six people located by police during the course of the operation have been safeguarded by officers working with the colleagues from the National Crime Agency.

