Trampoline Fox Needs Help

An RSPCA officer was confronted with a scene like something out of the John Lewis Christmas advert outtakes when she was called to rescue a fox stuck in a trampoline in Hertfordshire.

nspector Rachel Smith was called to The Mount, in Rickmansworth, one evening after a woman spotted a fox in a bit of a pickle in her garden.

Inspector Smith said: “The poor, young fox had got himself in a spot of bother and, when I arrived, one of his back legs was trapped in the springs of the trampoline. Perhaps he’d been trying to recreate the famous scenes in the John Lewis advert and was bouncing around when he got himself stuck! Luckily, I was able to free him and check him over. He had a nasty wound on his leg so I took him to one of our local wildlife rehabilitators for treatment.”

The incident occured in the garden of a home on June 20. The young fox is now being cared for by a local wildlife rehabilitator where his treatment is ongoing.

“Unfortunately wild animals and birds can end up in some tricky situations when they get caught up in play equipment and netting out in gardens and on playing fields,” Inspector Smith added. "We’d ask the public to try to make their gardens as wildlife-friendly as possible and to secure any netting, rope or pieces of play equipment so animals can’t get themselves tangled in them. If anyone sees an animal trapped or is concerned for an animal’s welfare, they should contact our 24-hour emergency line on 0300 1234 999. We’d always advise members of the public to be extremely careful around wildlife particularly if they are distressed or frightened. In circumstances like this it’s best not to attempt to rescue the animal yourself as this could cause further injury and may be hazardous for you. We’d advise people to keep a safe distance and contact us or another wildlife rescue organisation for help.”