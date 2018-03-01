The Most EPIC Star-Studded Moments At The Global Awards 2018

There was so many amazing moments to choose from we've rounded up some of our best bits!

The first ever Global Awards is certainly be one to be remembered as some of the UK's biggest stars descended upon Eventim Apollo in London to celebrate the biggest night in music, news and entertainment.

The likes of Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and Calvin Harris were nominated for awards but only the lucky few were able to come up top trumps on the night.

Highlights included mega group Little Mix, who pulled a hat trick with THREE awards after fans voted for the girls to win Best British Group, Best Artist or Group, Best Song, while Rita Ora also found herself receiving a gong for Best Pop.

The night also had some incredible performances too, as Sam Smith took to the stage for an emotional rendition of Too Good At Goodbye and Stay With Me.

Rita Ora and Liam Payne perform their sizzling Fifty Shades single

Paloma Faith chats to Kat Shoob on the blue carpet

Rita Ora lights up the stage with an incredible opening performance

It was an incredible night for Rita Ora as she took to the stage to open the first ever Global Awards. The 'Hot Right Now' hitmaker performed her biggest tracks right now including 'Your Song' and 'Lonely Together'.

Rochelle Humes admits she's terrified of falling over on stage

Our Heart presenter Rochelle look gorgeous in a stunning blue gown on the red carpet but she admitted that she was dreading walking in her heels on stage.

Little Mix pull a hat trick with THREE Awards!

The girls were by far the biggest winners of the night as they came out on top in all their nominated categories. Leigh-Anne, Perrie, Jessie and Jade scooped up three gongs for Best British Group, Best Artist or Group and Best Song.





Heart's Emma Bunton reveals she's a bad influence!

Looking incredible on the blue carpet, Emma refused to rule out any boogying and bubbles at the Global Awards this evening - despite her early start on Heart London Breakfast tomorrow!

Emma Bunton gets a cheeky snap with Gary Barlow:

Always good to bump into old friends!