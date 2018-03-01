Global Awards 2018 Winners! See Which Stars Took Home A Prize

We'll be keeping you up to date with the winners as soon as they are announced!

It's time for the FIRST EVER Global Awards, a night celebrating the biggest stars in music, news and entertainment.

The likes of Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and Take That are all up for an award at the star-studded ceremony but who will walk away with the coveted prize?

Best Song

Winner: Power - Little Mix feat. Stormzy

Nominees:

'Slow Hands' - Niall Horan

'Shape Of You' - Ed Sheeran

'Power' - Little Mix feat. Stormzy

'There's Nothing Holding' Me Back' - Shawn Mendes

'Havana' - Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug

Mass Appeal Award

Winner: Sam Smith

Nominees:

Sam Smith

Ed Sheeran

Paloma Faith

P!nk

James Arthur

Rising Star Award

Winner: Mabel

Nominees:

Younger

Mabel

Stefflon Don

Dua Lipa

Jax Jones

Best News Moment Of The Year

Winner: First Responders

Best Group

Winner: Little Mix

Nominees:

Little Mix

Clean Bandit

Coldplay

The Chainsmokers

Take That

Most Played Song

Winner: Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

Best Classical Artist

Winner: Andrea Bocelli

Nominees:

Andrea Bocelli

André Rieu

Nicola Benedetti

Ji Liu

The Ayoub Sisters

Best Indie

Winner: Kasabian

Nominees:

Kasabian

Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

Florence and the Machine

Blossoms

Social Media Superstar

Winner: Caspar Lee

Nominees:

Caspar Lee

Oli White

Cameron Dallas

Zoella

KSI

Best Female

Winner: Camila Cabello

Nominees:

Dua Lipa

Camila Cabello

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Selena Gomez

Best RnB, Hip Hop or Grime

Winner: Stormzy

Nominees:

J Hus

Drake

Mabel

Stormzy

Post Malone

Best Pop Dance

Winner: Martin Garrix

Nominees:

Sigala

David Guetta

Calvin Harris

Martin Garrix

Craig David

Best Male

Winner: Shawn Mendes

Nominees:

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

Liam Payne

Niall Horan

Justin Bieber

The Global Special Award

Winner: ???

Best Pop

Winner: ???

Nominees:

Liam Payne

Shawn Mendes

Charlie Puth

Rita Ora

Little Mix

Best British Artist Or Group

Winner: ???

Nominees: