Global Awards 2018 Winners! See Which Stars Took Home A Prize
1 March 2018, 17:49
We'll be keeping you up to date with the winners as soon as they are announced!
It's time for the FIRST EVER Global Awards, a night celebrating the biggest stars in music, news and entertainment.
Best Song
Winner: Power - Little Mix feat. Stormzy
Nominees:
- 'Slow Hands' - Niall Horan
- 'Shape Of You' - Ed Sheeran
- 'Power' - Little Mix feat. Stormzy
- 'There's Nothing Holding' Me Back' - Shawn Mendes
- 'Havana' - Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
Mass Appeal Award
Winner: Sam Smith
Nominees:
- Sam Smith
- Ed Sheeran
- Paloma Faith
- P!nk
- James Arthur
Rising Star Award
Winner: Mabel
Nominees:
- Younger
- Mabel
- Stefflon Don
- Dua Lipa
- Jax Jones
Best News Moment Of The Year
Winner: First Responders
Best Group
Winner: Little Mix
Nominees:
- Little Mix
- Clean Bandit
- Coldplay
- The Chainsmokers
- Take That
Most Played Song
Winner: Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
Best Classical Artist
Winner: Andrea Bocelli
Nominees:
- Andrea Bocelli
- André Rieu
- Nicola Benedetti
- Ji Liu
- The Ayoub Sisters
Best Indie
Winner: Kasabian
Nominees:
- Kasabian
- Liam Gallagher
- Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
- Florence and the Machine
- Blossoms
Social Media Superstar
Winner: Caspar Lee
Nominees:
- Caspar Lee
- Oli White
- Cameron Dallas
- Zoella
- KSI
Best Female
Winner: Camila Cabello
Nominees:
- Dua Lipa
- Camila Cabello
- Taylor Swift
- Ariana Grande
- Selena Gomez
Best RnB, Hip Hop or Grime
Winner: Stormzy
Nominees:
- J Hus
- Drake
- Mabel
- Stormzy
- Post Malone
Best Pop Dance
Winner: Martin Garrix
Nominees:
- Sigala
- David Guetta
- Calvin Harris
- Martin Garrix
- Craig David
Best Male
Winner: Shawn Mendes
Nominees:
- Ed Sheeran
- Shawn Mendes
- Liam Payne
- Niall Horan
- Justin Bieber
The Global Special Award
Winner: ???
Best Pop
Winner: ???
Nominees:
- Liam Payne
- Shawn Mendes
- Charlie Puth
- Rita Ora
- Little Mix
Best British Artist Or Group
Winner: ???
Nominees:
- Little Mix
- Ed Sheeran
- Dua Lipa
- Liam Payne
- Liam Gallagher