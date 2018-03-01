Global Awards 2018 Winners! See Which Stars Took Home A Prize

1 March 2018, 17:49

Global Awards Winner Holding Image

We'll be keeping you up to date with the winners as soon as they are announced!

It's time for the FIRST EVER Global Awards, a night celebrating the biggest stars in music, news and entertainment. 

The likes of Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and Take That are all up for an award at the star-studded ceremony but who will walk away with the coveted prize?
 
We'll be keeping you up to date with the winners as soon as they are announced! So make sure you check out the nominees below. 
 

Best Song 

Winner: Power - Little Mix feat. Stormzy

Nominees: 

  • 'Slow Hands' - Niall Horan 
  • 'Shape Of You' - Ed Sheeran 
  • 'Power' - Little Mix feat. Stormzy 
  • 'There's Nothing Holding' Me Back' - Shawn Mendes 
  • 'Havana' - Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug 

 

Mass Appeal Award 

Winner: Sam Smith

Nominees: 

  • Sam Smith 
  • Ed Sheeran 
  • Paloma Faith 
  • P!nk 
  • James Arthur 

 

Rising Star Award

Winner: Mabel

Nominees: 

  • Younger 
  • Mabel 
  • Stefflon Don 
  • Dua Lipa 
  • Jax Jones 

 

Best News Moment Of The Year

Winner: First Responders

 

Best Group 

Winner: Little Mix

Nominees: 

  • Little Mix 
  • Clean Bandit 
  • Coldplay 
  • The Chainsmokers 
  • Take That 

 

Most Played Song 

Winner: Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

 

Best Classical Artist 

Winner: Andrea Bocelli

Nominees: 

  • Andrea Bocelli 
  • André Rieu 
  • Nicola Benedetti 
  • Ji Liu 
  • The Ayoub Sisters

 

Best Indie

Winner: Kasabian

Nominees: 

  • Kasabian 
  • Liam Gallagher
  • Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 
  • Florence and the Machine 
  • Blossoms 

 

Social Media Superstar

Winner: Caspar Lee

Nominees: 

  • Caspar Lee
  • Oli White
  • Cameron Dallas 
  • Zoella 
  • KSI 

 

Best Female 

Winner: Camila Cabello

Nominees: 

  • Dua Lipa 
  • Camila Cabello 
  • Taylor Swift 
  • Ariana Grande
  • Selena Gomez 

 

Best RnB, Hip Hop or Grime 

Winner: Stormzy

Nominees: 

  • J Hus 
  • Drake 
  • Mabel 
  • Stormzy 
  • Post Malone 

 

Best Pop Dance 

Winner: Martin Garrix

Nominees: 

  • Sigala 
  • David Guetta 
  • Calvin Harris 
  • Martin Garrix 
  • Craig David 

 

Best Male 

Winner: Shawn Mendes

Nominees

  • Ed Sheeran 
  • Shawn Mendes 
  • Liam Payne 
  • Niall Horan 
  • Justin Bieber 

 

The Global Special Award 

Winner: ???

 

Best Pop

Winner: ???

Nominees: 

  • Liam Payne 
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Charlie Puth 
  • Rita Ora 
  • Little Mix

 

Best British Artist Or Group

Winner: ???

Nominees: 

  • Little Mix 
  • Ed Sheeran 
  • Dua Lipa 
  • Liam Payne 
  • Liam Gallagher 