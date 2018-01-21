The Global Awards 2018: How To Buy Tickets

Don't miss your chance to celebrate with the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment.

Tickets to The Global Awards are going on sale this Wednesday 24th January at 9am.

A brand new event, on one huge night, The Global Awards will bring together all Global’s radio stations including Capital, Capital XTRA, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Gold and LBC, with the categories reflecting the music, programmes and news aired on the stations.

The Global Awards will celebrate the biggest and best-loved stars of music, news & entertainment in the UK and around the world, across a whole host of genres.

The first five categories are determined by the public vote, which opens today. They are Best Song, Best Group, Best Male, Best Female and Best British Artist or Group.

The nominations for the Best News Moment, Interview or Debate will come from the public.

The public vote for The Global Awards is now open! To vote, download the Global Player app and select ‘Global Awards’ in the bottom menu or go to vote.global.com

The 16 categories announced today are:

Best Song (public vote) Best Group (public vote) Best Male (public vote) Best Female (public vote) Best British Artist or Group (public vote) Best News Moment, Interview or Debate (public entry to determine shortlist) Rising Star Award Best Classical Artist Most Played Song Mass Appeal Award Social Media Superstar Best RnB, Hip Hop or Grime Best Pop Dance Best Indie Best Pop The Global Special Award

The first ever star-studded Global Awards show will take place in front of fans and stars alike on March 1st 2018 at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith and promises to be an extraordinary night with performances and special appearances from some of the world’s greatest artists including Sam Smith, Rita Ora, Kasabian, Andrea Bocelli and Martin Garrix.

Ashley Tabor OBE, Global’s Founder & Executive President, said: “We’ve created The Global Awards to celebrate stars of music, news & entertainment in the UK and around the world and we’re delighted to share the details of the categories and the long lists, and open the public vote, today. Some of the world’s greatest artists, bands and songs have been selected and I can’t wait to see who the public decide to honour on the big night. Don’t let your favourite artist miss out – get voting now!”

Tickets for the event go on sale in Wednesday 24th January 2018 head to global.com/awards