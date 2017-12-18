The Global Awards 2018 Line Up

The line-up for the Global Awards 2018 has been announced.

Sam Smith will perform at The Global Awards. The international singing sensation’s long-awaited second album ‘The Thrill of It All’ debuted at number one in both the UK and the US when it was released last month. With six UK number one hit singles, Sam has also won four Grammy Awards plus an Oscar for ‘Writing’s On The Wall’ from the Spectre soundtrack – the first James Bond theme ever to reach number one in the UK charts.

Rita Ora will also perform at The Global Awards. One of the UK’s biggest solo stars, she is due to release her second album next year in what is one of the most hotly anticipated musical comebacks of 2018. With four UK number ones, her latest track ‘Anywhere’ spent three weeks at the top of The Official Vodafone Big Top 40. Earlier this month, she wowed 16,000 fans at London’s O2 when she opened Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola and she’s sure to give another incredible performance when she takes to the stage at The Global Awards.

One of Britain’s biggest bands and best live acts, Kasabian will perform at the first annual Global Awards. The four-piece have had five number one albums and a host of top ten hits, including the massive anthems ‘Fire’ and ‘Empire’. They released their sixth studio album ‘For Crying Out Loud’ earlier this year, with the chart-topping record featuring huge tunes including ‘You’re In Love with a Psycho’ and ‘Bless This Acid House’.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is set to raise the roof of the Eventim Apollo with a spine-tingling performance at The Global Awards. One of the biggest selling classical artists of all time with record sales of over 80 million, he’s also the world’s most popular crossover artist. His duet with Sarah Brightman, ‘Time to Say Goodbye’, is one of the best-selling singles of all time and he’s currently in the running for Christmas number one with his collaboration with Ed Sheeran, ‘Perfect Symphony’, an orchestral version of Sheeran’s chart-topping hit, ‘Perfect’.

Also confirmed to appear is the world’s number one DJ, Martin Garrix. Martin is the youngest artist ever to top DJ Mag’s prestigious annual Top 100 DJs poll. He’s had a huge year, with Ibiza residencies at Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza plus massive collaborations with Dua Lipa on ‘Scared To Be Lonely’ and the recently released ‘So Far Away’ with David Guetta.

