20's Plenty In Cheltenham

3 November 2017, 08:48

20MPH Sign

20 could soon be plenty in Cheltenham.

A consultation is asking people what they think about reducing the speed limit on residential roads and in the town centre. 

The plans follow the '20's Plenty for Us' campaign which is trying to o make communities more people-friendly and streets more pleasant places to be. 

Councillor Andrew McKinlay, cabinet member for development and safety, says: ''Cheltenham Borough Council is concerned about safety and speed on the town's roads; and the effect that traffic has on the quality of the town's air. We take the view that use of 20mph limits is one of a number of potential measures that might help address these concerns and we want to know what you think.'' 

The consultation runs from Monday 6th November until Monday 4th December. 

Find out more here 

Trending on Heart

Sinitta First Dates

Savvy Fans Catch Sinitta Lying About Her Age On Last Night's Celebrity First Dates!
Steps On This Morning

WATCH: Claire From Steps Is Unrecognisable After Dropping A Huge Six Stone
Sam Smith Asset

Sam Smith Reveals All About His New Album And Here's How YOU Can Hear It!
Todd Grimshaw, Coronation Street

Todd Grimshaw's Final 'Corrie' Scenes Will Air On THIS Date

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sky Bet EFL fixtures live on Sky Sports: Aston Villa v Sheffield United, Leeds United v Nottingham Forest

WhatsApp struck by 'Worldwide outage'

Topshop backer swoops for £600m PureGym

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News