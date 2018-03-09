Air Ambulance Flies In For The Festival

The Midlands Air Ambulance is going to be based at Cheltenham Racecourse for the whole of The Festival.

It's the first time an air ambulance will be located at the event.

Jason Levy, fundraising and marketing director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: ''As an emergency pre-hospital service, we take the welfare of jockeys and horse riders very seriously, and on average airlift a horse rider every four days. The Jockey Club and Cheltenham Racecourse have been terrific supporters for a number of years, and we are very proud of our affiliation with the equestrian community. ''The fact we will be operational from The Cheltenham Festival this year is testament to this relationship, and represents an excellent opportunity to showcase what we do to the Festival goers.''

On behalf of The Jockey Club, Simon Claisse, said: ''I am delighted that once again we are to work with the Midlands Air Ambulance during this year’s Festival. The service they provide both to us and the wider equestrian community is second to none and to have a dedicated helicopter position on site over the four days ensures, when necessary, that a patient can be transferred to a trauma hospital without delay.''

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity team will be situated by the North Entrance to the racecourse and there will be a helicopter simulator pod, giving visitors the chance to fly the aircraft.