Appeal To Find Good Samaritan In Stroud

The family of a teenager left partially blind following an assault in Stroud last year has issued a heartfelt plea to trace a woman who tried to help him

The unprovoked assault happened in London Road, near Waitrose on Wednesday 27 September.

The victim, who was 17-years-old at the time, was punched in the face by a man who walked past him on the pavement.

The boys' vision was blurred immediately after the incident and now, six months later, he has lost almost all his vision in one eye and until a few weeks ago was unable to walk unaided.

His parents said: "it has been a truly grim few months, the repercussions from what may have appeared to be a fairly simple assault have been profound with a huge impact on our son.

"The woman we and the family would like to trace intervened directly after the assault and may be able to help us identify the offender. She is believed to have been walking on the pavement in the same direction as the victim, from Waitrose towards the town centre. She is understood to have said: "Go home sweetie, I'll take care of this."

The woman is described as being white, in her mid-70s, slim to medium build, about 5ft 2 inches tall with straight, white, shoulder length hair. She was wearing a three-quarter length grey coat, black tights and shoes and was pulling a red or dark coloured shopping trolley.

The offender is described as a white man in his early 30s, about 5ft 9ins tall, unshaven and wearing a hoody and old jeans.

If you recognise the description of either the woman or the offender, or have any information about the incident, please call Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101 or email 101@gloucestershirepolice.uk quoting incident 494 of 27 September.