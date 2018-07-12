Cheltenham death: Two charged with murder

Two men have been charged with murder following the death of Christopher ‘’CJ’’ Hall in Cheltenham.

Tom Bryan, 21 and of Priory Street, Cheltenham and Michael Saunders, 24 and of Delavale Road, Winchcombe have both been charged with murder.



28-year-old Christopher died in hospital on Sunday, following an assault at around 10pm the previous night on lower High Street.

His family continue to be supported by officers from the regional Major Crime Investigation Team.

A 31-year-old man of no fixed abode has been released without charge as detectives do not believe he was involved in the incident.



Anyone with information about the incident who has not yet spoken to police should call 101 and quote incident 554 of 7 July. Alternatively call independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.