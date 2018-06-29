Cinderford firearms incident: Man charged

29 June 2018, 09:10

Police Car

Police have charged a man in connection with a firearms incident in Cinderford.

Officers were called out to reports of a man with a rifle in Commercial Street on Tuesday evening. 

A man was arrested and a suspected air rifle was seized. 

Michael Bullock, 50 and of Commercial Street, Cinderford has been charged with the following: 

Possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possess prohibited weapon, possess a firearm when prohibited for five years, possess a loaded/unloaded air weapon in public place and discharge a firearm within 50 feet of the highway causing damage. 

He was remanded in custody following an appearance at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

