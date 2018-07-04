Cotswold taxi drivers fly the flag for England

Taxi drivers in the Cotswolds have been told they can fly England flags for the rest of the World Cup.

Normally there are strick rules around displaying advertising and signs on their cars.

Cotswold Council’s Cabinet Member responsible for licensing, Cllr Mark MacKenzie-Charrington is giving his backing to the national team and wants to give taxi drivers the option of showing their support for a limited period:

''Now that the national team has advanced to the quarter finals, it’s great to see so many local people and businesses getting into the spirit of the World Cup. It’s an exciting time and we wish the team every success.

''I have no problem with allowing taxi drivers based in the District to fly small England car flags while the World Cup is in progress, provided they are well-secured, do not block their vision or impact on safety in any way.''