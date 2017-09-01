Elmbridge Court Works

Work to improve the Elmbridge Court roundabout in Gloucester is coming to an end.

For the next month crews will be working through the night resurfacing the whole roundabout and drivers are being asked to allow extra time for their journeys.

Crews have already started resurfacing the Elmbridge Court roundabout following the year long improvement scheme. Last week the inner ring of the roundabout was resurfaced and this week crews focused on the new surface for the A40 Golden Valley westbound.

Work is moving on to the A40 Golden Valley eastbound. So the resurfacing can be carried out safely a full overnight closure will start on Monday 4th to Friday 8th September between 10pm-5am.

On Tuesday 5th September crews will be doing the finishing touches to the A40 Golden Valley westbound carriageway, so it will also be fully closed between 10pm-5am.

All other routes will be open but the outer ring of the roundabout will be closed. A signposted diversion will in place, which uses a combination of the of A40, A46, A417 and the M5.