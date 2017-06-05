Everything You Need To Know About Kingsholm Concerts

5th June 2017, 15:05

Gloucester Rugby have updated music fans on security measures ahead of two big gigs at Kingsholm.

Little Mix

Comments

Little Mix play at the stadium on June 24th, with Tom Jones appearing the following day. 

The club say due to the enhanced security measures currently in place and, in order to avoid unnecessary delays entering the stadium, people should try and avoid bringing bags, ruck sacks etc to the concert as thorough bag searches will be taking place. 

Read the full advice here

