Everything You Need To Know About Kingsholm Concerts

£400,000 Profits Made on Gloucestershire Speed Awareness Courses
A Heart investigation's found Gloucestershire County Council collected a £400,000 profit on speed awareness courses last year
Gloucester Rugby have updated music fans on security measures ahead of two big gigs at Kingsholm.
Little Mix play at the stadium on June 24th, with Tom Jones appearing the following day.
The club say due to the enhanced security measures currently in place and, in order to avoid unnecessary delays entering the stadium, people should try and avoid bringing bags, ruck sacks etc to the concert as thorough bag searches will be taking place.
Read the full advice here .
Reassurance from police after the attack in Manchester
Child bereavement charity gives advice on speaking to children about the events in Manchester
Paul Pass died after being tortured at his flat in October last year
