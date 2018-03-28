Funding For Cheltenham To Improve Air Quality

£50k to improve the air quality in Cheltenham Borough Council is getting £50k to improve air quality in the town.

A section of the A40 near GCHQ and the junction to Princess Elizabeth Way are two busy roads that are expected to exceed the nitrogen oxide limit this year.

Mike Redman, Director of environment said they are 'pleased' the government is recognising the challenges Cheltenham is facing with pollution:

"The grant offer of £50k for a targeted feasibility study will inform a list of possible measures to help mitigate air pollution in the area, which have the potential to exceed the national NO2 limit. We are hopeful that any implemented measures and initiatives will also benefit air quality in the wider Cheltenham area."

The council are working with DEFRA to reduce transport and domestic pollution aiming to improve the air quality in general.

"This grant from central government is a real boost to the work that the council is already doing to improve air quality in Cheltenham. The extra money will allow us to analyse and evaluate the affect of our current initiatives, and to identify any positive changes to help ensure that air quality is optimised."

He said that the council has already successfully bid for £22million from the Department of Transport for the Benhall roundabout.

They will put it towards improving the road network and to prevent future traffic around GCHQ and the new cyber park.