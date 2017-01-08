Girl Dragged Into Field In Stonehouse

Police investigating a suspicious incident in Stonehouse are urging the public to be vigilant and ask for witnesses to come forward.

A 15-year-old girl was walking along Ebley Road at around 6.50pm on Saturday when she was approached from behind by an unknown man, nearby to the Horse Trough roundabout.

He grabbed her on the shoulders before dragging her into a field and pushing her to the floor. The victim screamed which made the man run off.

She was not physically harmed during the incident, but this was a very distressing ordeal for her.

The man is described as white, in his 40s or 50s, of a muscular build, 5 foot 6 or 7 in height, with short hair and blue eyes.

He had a covering over the bottom half of his face, which was black with a white pattern. The man was also wearing blue jeans and had a hood up or a hat on.

A thorough investigation is underway to establish who this man was.

Police are urging the public to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity in the area. Anyone who saw a man of this description should call police on 101 quoting incident 382 of 7 January.

Alternatively, report information to police online.

You can also contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form . No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court.