Gloucestershire Police Urge People To Stay Vigilant

Gloucestershire Police are reassuring people in the county following the terror attack in Manchester.

They have released the following statement:

Following the incident in Manchester last night, Gloucestershire Constabulary has been working with police colleagues and partners to fully establish the situation in Gloucestershire and the potential threat to the people who live, work or visit here.

ACC Julian Moss is leading the force’s response and says people shouldn’t worry: “At this moment there is no information to indicate any direct threat to Gloucestershire and it is important people that go about their daily lives. However, we are asking everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity via the anti-terror hotline 0800 789321 or dial 999.

“We have offered support to Greater Manchester Police overnight and will be providing specialist resources to aid their response to the incident should they require it.”

Statement from Chief Constable Rod Hansen “Our thoughts and condolences are with all those affected by the events in Manchester last night. Today, the flag at Police Headquarters is flying at half-mast as a sign of respect.

“Our support goes out to our colleagues in GMP during this very difficult and demanding time but we have absolute faith in them to uphold the finest traditions of their force and of British policing.

“As Chief Constable Ian Hopkins has said, terrorists attempt to disrupt our lives and create distrust and fear in communities. It is vital we stand together to ensure this doesn’t happen.”