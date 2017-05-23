How To Talk To Children About Terror Attacks

23rd May 2017, 13:20

Manchester Arena Bomb

Parents are being told it's really important to speak to their children about the terror attack in Manchester.

Child bereavement charity Winston's Wish has given Heart some advice for parents: 

Things to remember 

Talk to children using words they understand; give information to younger children a bit at a time 

Try and encourage children to ask questions 

Answer questions honestly and simply; talking about it won’t make it worse 

Accept that some things can’t be ‘made better’ 

Show willingness to talk about difficult things and use this as an opportunity to reassure them 

If children are asking questions, it is a good thing – it shows they trust you and it is better than keeping questions and worries to themselves 

Remember that ‘super parents’ or ‘super teachers’ don’t exist. 

Just do and say what you can 

Don’t be afraid to show children how you are feeling 

See the full advice from Winton's Wish here.

