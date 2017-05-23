How To Talk To Children About Terror Attacks

Gloucestershire Police Urge People To Stay Vigilant
Reassurance from police after the attack in Manchester
Parents are being told it's really important to speak to their children about the terror attack in Manchester.
Child bereavement charity Winston's Wish has given Heart some advice for parents:
Things to remember
Talk to children using words they understand; give information to younger children a bit at a time
Try and encourage children to ask questions
Answer questions honestly and simply; talking about it won’t make it worse
Accept that some things can’t be ‘made better’
Show willingness to talk about difficult things and use this as an opportunity to reassure them
If children are asking questions, it is a good thing – it shows they trust you and it is better than keeping questions and worries to themselves
Remember that ‘super parents’ or ‘super teachers’ don’t exist.
Just do and say what you can
Don’t be afraid to show children how you are feeling
See the full advice from Winton's Wish here.
