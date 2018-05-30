Man Charged In Connection With Gloucester Deaths

30 May 2018, 23:05

Gloucester murder victim

Police have charged a man with the murder of Laura Boon, nee Mortimer, and her daughter Ella Dalby in Gloucester.

Christopher Boon, 28, and of Dexter Way, Gloucester, will appear before magistrates in Cheltenham on Thursday morning charged with two counts of murder.

Police were called to Dexter Way at 4.50am on Monday after the ambulance service reported that two people had been seriously injured.

Laura, 31, and Ella, 11, were pronounced dead a short time later.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein indicted on rape charges

Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in Kensington

NHS report reveals sharp rise in waiting times for care

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News