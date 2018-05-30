Man Charged In Connection With Gloucester Deaths

Police have charged a man with the murder of Laura Boon, nee Mortimer, and her daughter Ella Dalby in Gloucester.

Christopher Boon, 28, and of Dexter Way, Gloucester, will appear before magistrates in Cheltenham on Thursday morning charged with two counts of murder.

Police were called to Dexter Way at 4.50am on Monday after the ambulance service reported that two people had been seriously injured.

Laura, 31, and Ella, 11, were pronounced dead a short time later.