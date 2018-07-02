Man charged in connection with Stroud Death

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the death of a cyclist in Stroud.

82 year-old Thelma Byard died in hospital following a collision on Cainscross Road in April.

Michael Burke, 39 and of High Street, King's Stanley has appeared in court and was bailed to next appear at Gloucester Crown Court on Thursday 12 July.

A 28-year-old woman from Stroud who was previously arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving will face no further police action.