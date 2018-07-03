Man stabbed in the arm in Gloucester

A man has been stabbed in the arm in Gloucester.

It happened in Eastgate Street on Tuesday 19th June near the junction of Barton Gates.

The 23 year-old man suffered a number of stab wounds to his arm when a man, believed to be Asian, opened the front passenger door of the car that the victim was sat in and stabbed him several times.

The offender left the scene in the back of a silver Ford S-Max taxi which drove towards Barton Street.

A number of people were in the area at the time and police want to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

You can call 101 with incident 343 of 19 June.