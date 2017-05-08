Modern Slavery In Gloucestershire

8th May 2017, 04:00

Some of Gloucestershire's most vulnerable people are being deliberatly targeted by criminal gangs and forced into working for them.

Gloucestershire Constabulary

Comments

Gloucestershire Police say they have seen cases where people are forced to work as drug runners and others who are brought into the country to run cannabis farms. 

Now Police have started a questionnaire to find out just how big a problem Modern Slavery is in Gloucestershire. 

Find out more here

More local news ...

Recently Played Tracks

On Radio: Justin Walker

4pm - 7pm

Email the show

Text 'SHOW' to 82122

Justin Walker

Stay tuned...

Watch heart TV

  • Now playing: The best feel good music

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart on Twitter