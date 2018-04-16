Murder Investigation In Gloucester

A man has died after being stabbed in Gloucester.

Police were called out to flats in Colombia Close, Kingsholm, at just after 11pm on Sunday.

The 25-year-old was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he later died.

Three men, aged 45, 37 and 34, and a 31-year-old woman have been arrested and remain in custody.

Scene guards are currently in place in Colombia Close and Sherbourne Street where officers continue to work. It's likely to cause some inconvenience to local residents and police are asking for their co-operation and patience.

Anyone with information which would assist the investigation is asked to call Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101 quoting incident 463 of 15 April.

You can also give information anonymously by contacting the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org