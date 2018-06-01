Parents Sentenced Over Baby Death In Gloucester

1 June 2018, 08:48

Gloucester baby death

The parents of a baby boy from Gloucester who died after he was shaken and submerged in water are due to be sentenced.

Three month old Ah'Kiell Walker was found cold and wet at their home in Archdeacon street in July 2016. 

Alistair Walker was convicted of manslaughter, while Hannah Henry was found guilty of causing or allowing the death. 

They were also convicted of child cruelty, relating to injuries found on Ah'Kiell, including four broken ribs and a fractured shoulder. 

They both denied harming Ah'Kiell but were found guilty by a jury following a five-week trial at Bristol Crown Court.

