Pizza Shop Robbery In Cheltenham

Two men have been injured during a robbery at a pizza shop in Cheltenham.

It happened last Wednesday at Friends Pizza in Rowanfield Exchange.

Two offenders jumped over the counter, assaulted staff and made off with cash from the till. One member of staff suffered a head injury after being punched, the other a small knife wound to his hand. Both were treated at the scene by paramedics but did not need hospital treatment.

The offenders are described as two white men in their twenties, one about 6ft tall, one around 5ft 7ins and both had face coverings, but it is believed that the taller man had a ginger beard. The offenders left the store and ran off in the direction of Tennyson Road.

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has information which would help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101 quoting incident 483 of 13 June.