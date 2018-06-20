Police Officers Injured In Cirencester

Three police officers have been injured after their cars were rammed during the theft of a cash machine in Cirencester.

They were responding to reports of a break-in at the Waitrose store on Sheep Street early this morning.

Offenders wearing balaclavas managed to get away with the cash machine, it's known yet how much cash was in it.

No officers suffered serious injuries in this incident and their welfare is being looked after by Gloucestershire Constabulary, but the police cars sustained extensive damage.

Cotswold Inspector Karen Ellis said: "Officers were on the scene within minutes of this taking place and police vehicles were damaged as a result of the offenders trying to get away.

"We appreciate this will be alarming for the community and please do come to us if you have any concerns. Call police on 101 if you have any information relating to this incident."

Anyone with information which could help with enquiries should call police on 101 and quote incident 36 of 20 June.