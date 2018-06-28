Severn Trent urge people to use water wisely

Severn Trent has an extra 300 million litres of water into its pipes but demand is still going up in the hot weather.

While there's still loads of raw water in the company's reservoirs, customers are pretty much using treated water the second it's pumped into the pipes.

Doug Clarke, Severn Trent's water efficiency expert, said: "We need people to think about how they're using water - using a sprinkler might green up your lawn but that water would be better used for drinking or washing.

"We're going to continue producing as much water as we can - and yesterday (WED) we produced a whopping 300 million more litres than we'd normally expect to - but our pipes are can only carry so much water. And that's why we just need people to think long and hard about their water usage while this hot weather continues."

Demand for water is still extremely high, and the hot weather is set to continue at least until the weekend, so Severn Trent is giving people some top tips to help prioritise their water usage:

Put your garden sprinkler away - a sprinkler can use as much as 1,000 litres of drinking water in just one hour - which is more water than a family of four would normally use in a whole day;

Take a shower rather than a bath - it uses 40 litres less water and it's quicker, which means you can get back out and enjoy the sunshine.

Avoid washing your car, but if you have to, use a bucket and sponge rather than a hose. If you clean your car for 30 minutes you'll use 50 times less water with a bucket instead of a hose.

"This is all about being neighbourly," said Doug. "Just think about whether you're making the absolute best of the drinking water we're producing for you and your neighbours."

