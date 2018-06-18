Tackling Domestic Abuse In Gloucestershire

Forced to eat out of a dog bowl and deprived of sleep, just some of the things victims of domestic abuse in Gloucestershire are being forced to do.

Gloucestershire Police are recording almost three times as many incidents of domestic abuse than burglaries, with an average of 180 incidents reported every week.

Over the next few weeks police are raising awareness of five different types of domestic abuse, the 'Right to Ask' and the support that people who experience domestic abuse can receive.

Psychological, emotional, financial and sexual are all forms of domestic abuse which people can suffer alongside physical.

Support for people experiencing domestic abuse is available across the county through the Gloucestershire Domestic Abuse Support Service (GDASS) - find out more here.