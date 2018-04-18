Two Charged In Connection With Gloucester Death

A man and woman have been charged in connection with the murder of Jack Delany in Gloucester

The 25 year old died in hospital as a result of a single stab wound to his abdomen.



Dee Lawrence, aged 31, of Colombia Close, Gloucester has been charged with murder.



Daniel Croft, aged 34, from Gloucester has been charged with assisting an offender.



They have been remanded in custody to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.



A 37-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation and a 45-year-old man has been released with no further police action.

Jack's family has issued the following statement:

“We have lost a very dear and loved son, who was a father, brother and best friend.

"It is hard to conceive that Jack has been so brutally taken from us in such a pointless way at such a young age. Words seem too inadequate to express the pain we feel.

"We never imagined the difficult times Jack experienced as he moved into early adulthood, and the inadequacies of a system designed to help him, would end so tragically and so irretrievably.

"We ask that people, however well meaning, respect the privacy of our family and friends at this time.”



