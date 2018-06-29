We're being asked to ditch paddling pools and car washes

Severn Trent is asking customers in Gloucestershire not to wash cars or get out paddling pools as the hot weather continues.

The company is pumping an extra 300 million litres of water into supply every single day but the pipes can only carry so much and it's being used as quickly as it can be distributed.

We are also being asked not to have baths and take short showers instead.

Water efficiency manager, Doug Clarke says: "The heatwave is here to stay so we're asking people to be sensible and use water carefully to make sure there's enough for everyone to enjoy. We're producing 300 million litres more every day and we're asking customers to do their bit too because we're still seeing really high demand in the mornings and evenings

"Each person in the Severn Trent region uses around 133 litres of water on an average day and right now we've seen that jump up to a whopping 170 litres a day! If everyone could just use around 20 litres less each it would make a massive difference to our supplies.

"We know people will be thinking about getting out in the garden and blowing up the paddling pool - but we'd ask them to save their breath, and water too, by putting it away for another day.

"Jobs like washing the car or watering the lawn can also wait, it's far more important you use your water to keep cool and hydrated in this heat, plus it's a great excuse to get out of any weekend jobs and put your feet up!"

Severn Trent has seen a significant increase in demand during the heatwave, and although there is plenty of water in reservoirs, this needs to be treated and the pipes are currently distributing as much as they can.

Doug adds: "Any little ways our customers can save water could mean the difference between you and your neighbours having water or not and I'm pretty sure in this heat, everyone would rather be able to have a cold glass of water than wash the car."

Severn Trent has some top water tips on its website