Zara Tindall Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Another Royal baby has been born.

Zara Tindall had a baby girl at Stroud maternity unit yesterday, weighing 9lbs 3oz.

It is her second child with former rugby player Mike Tindall.

Here's the official statement from the Royal Family:

Mrs Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18th June, at Stroud Maternity Unit. Mr Tindall was present at the birth.

The weight of the baby was 9lbs 3oz.

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike’s parents, Mr Philip and Mrs Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news.

The baby’s name will be confirmed in due course.

This baby is the second child for Zara and Mike, the fourth grandchild for The Princess Royal and the seventh great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.