A2 Dartford Crash

Two Men Jailed After Smuggling Drugs In To Kent
Two men have been jailed for 40 years in total after trying to smuggle in drugs to Kent on a small plane.
Police are trying to trace more witnesses following a collision on a slip road on the A2 in Dartford.
Kent Police officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating a collision that happened on the slip road for the M25 at Junction 2 on Tuesday 31 January.
The incident was reported at 6.20pm where a motorcyclist suffered an ankle injury after being involved in a collision with a while Mercedes Vito van and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The driver of the van stopped to check on the man and was himself involved in a collision with a white Audi A3 when he exited his vehicle.
He suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was also taken to a local hospital.
The slip road was closed until 8.30pm and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and has information about the incident is asked to contact the SCIU on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 31-1066.
