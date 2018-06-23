A20 Fatal Crash

A 65-year-old man from Ashford has died after being injured following a collision on the A20 involving a motorcycle and a tractor and hay bailer.



Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for any witnesses to a fatal collision on the A20 in Ashford to come forward.



At about 3.50pm on Friday 22 June a motorbike, travelling along the A20 from Ashford at Potters Corner towards Hothfield collided with the rear of a tractor and hay bailer which was travelling in the same direction.



The motorcyclist, a 65-year-old man from Ashford was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any dash cam footage along the A20 from the Drover’s roundabout.