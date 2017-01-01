Archbishop of Canterbury New Year Message

More Bad News For Southern Rail Users
Rail fares across Britain have gone by an average of 2.3% - the biggest hike in 3 years.
The Archbishop of Canterbury will urge Britons to reconcile the divisions cleaved by the ``tough'' EU referendum campaign in his new year message.
The Archbishop of Canterbury will urge Britons to reconcile the divisions cleaved by the ``tough'' EU referendum campaign in his new year message.
Brexit would ``profoundly'' affect the country's future, but its citizens should look to examples from Britain's past for a route towards social harmony, the Most Rev Justin Welby is expected to say when he addresses the nation.
His message comes after former Ukip leader Nigel Farage criticised as ``negative'' the Archbishop's Christmas Day sermon, which did not mention Brexit.
The 60-year-old will say: ``Last year, we made a decision that will profoundly affect the future of our country - a decision made democratically by the people.
``The EU Referendum was a tough campaign and it has left divisions.
``But I know that if we look at our roots, our history and our culture in the Christian tradition, if we reach back into what is best in this country, we will find a path towards reconciling the differences that have divided us.
``If we are welcoming to those in need, if we are generous in giving, if we take hold of our new future with determination and courage - then we will flourish.''
He will cite Dick Howard, the Second World War-era Provost of Coventry Cathedral who called for a more ``Christ-like world'' following the bombing of the area in 1940, and praise the city as an example of ``Britain at its best''.
And he is expected to speak about Sabir Zazai, an Afghan refugee who arrived in the UK in 1999 and now runs the Coventry Refugees and Migrant centre.
``There are people like Sabir all over the country and they are a blessing to our way of life'', the Archbishop will say.
``They are embracing all that's good and that doesn't just enrich their lives, it enriches and deepens ours too.''
Being hospitable to strangers and living well together are the foundations of British values and traditions and can make the UK ``a beacon of hope'' in a ``troubled world'',
Rail fares across Britain have gone by an average of 2.3% - the biggest hike in 3 years.
The bodies of 2 men and a woman have been found at the cliffs of Dover.
1200 calls in six hours. 2 300 incidents throughout the whole of New Year’s Eve.
People across the county are being urged to go booze free this month
1am - 6am
Text 'HEART' to 82122
4am - 6am
Kylie Minogue Can't Get You Out Of My Head
04:04
Backstreet Boys As Long As You Love Me
04:00
Wet Wet Wet Love Is All Around
03:56
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.
Comments