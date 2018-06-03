Canterbury: Man Arrested After Car Hits House

A man's been arrested after a car crashed into a house in Canterbury, leaving a woman badly hurt.

Police were called to Fordwich High Street, near the junction with Well Lane at 11.57pm on Friday 1 June.

Following the incident the driver of the vehicle, a grey Volkswagen Golf, is reported to have left the scene on foot.



A woman in her 20s sustained serious chest and internal injuries and was taken to a London Hospital, where she remains in a serious condition.

Another passenger, a man in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital for treatment to a wrist injury.



A 27-year-old man from Herne Bay has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.



Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances and want anyone who may have seen the vehicle travelling in the moments leading up to the collision to get in contact with them.