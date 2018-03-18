Clubbers in Gravesend Injured After Car Crashes Into Nightclub

18 March 2018, 04:47

Kent Police has arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after an incident in Gravesend where a number of people have been injured when a car drove into a nightclub building.

This is not been being treated as a terror related incident.

Officers were called to Queen Street at 11.47am and are currently at the scene. The driver of the vehicle who is believed to have been asked to leave the nightclub earlier that evening following an altercation has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody. 

A number of people have sustained injuries.

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit along with Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating the incident 

any witnesses are asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 17-1376.

