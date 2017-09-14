Fire At Dry Dock In Faversham

Eight boats have been destroyed by a fire at a dry dock in Faversham.

Crews were called to Iron Wharf at around 1.30AM.

They say, as well as the boats, temporary cabin buildings and a workshop have also been destroyed.

They're still there - as are Kent Police - but say they don't know yet how it started.

At its height, six fire engines, a bulk water carrier and a height vehicle were dealing with the flames.

Two fire engines are likely to remain on the scene until mid afternoon today to continue damping down.

