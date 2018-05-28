Highways England Warning On Bank Holiday

Highways England have released a list of excuses given to its traffic officers by drivers who had wrongly stopped on motorways.

One parent was using it a naughty step, other excuses included a family cooking a meal and someone getting out of a taxi to spend a penny.

But CCTV footage reminds drivers why stopping on the hard shoulder also presents a risk. As many people set out on journeys this bank holiday and half term holidays the answer is to be prepared.



Simon Jones, Highways England, Regional Director South East said:

"We want everyone to get to their destinations safely. But some people put themselves at risk. The advice is simple: Be prepared. Check your vehicle before you set out to avoid unnecessary breakdowns; don't stop except in an emergency; and if you have to stop, make sure you know what to do.

"Drivers often think the hard shoulder is a safe place to stop but over 100 people are killed or injured on the hard shoulder every year. We don't want you to become one of those statistics; we want you to stay safe."

On Bank Holiday thousands of extra drivers are on the roads with the M25, M20 and M2 expected to be some of the busiest routes.