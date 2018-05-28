Highways England Warning On Bank Holiday

28 May 2018, 09:30

Motorway M25 rush hour congestion

Highways England have released a list of excuses given to its traffic officers by drivers who had wrongly stopped on motorways.

One parent was using it a naughty step, other excuses included a family cooking a meal and someone getting out of a taxi to spend a penny.

But CCTV footage reminds drivers why stopping on the hard shoulder also presents a risk. As many people set out on journeys this bank holiday and half term holidays the answer is to be prepared.

Simon Jones, Highways England, Regional Director South East said:

"We want everyone to get to their destinations safely. But some people put themselves at risk. The advice is simple: Be prepared. Check your vehicle before you set out to avoid unnecessary breakdowns; don't stop except in an emergency; and if you have to stop, make sure you know what to do.

"Drivers often think the hard shoulder is a safe place to stop but over 100 people are killed or injured on the hard shoulder every year. We don't want you to become one of those statistics; we want you to stay safe."

 

 

On Bank Holiday thousands of extra drivers are on the roads with the M25, M20 and M2 expected to be some of the busiest routes.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Christina Abbotts who was found bludgeoned to death in bed was 'sweet and loving'

'Darkest day in history' as Syria begins UN disarmament presidency

Susie Goodall, 28, set to make sailing history in Golden Globe Race

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News