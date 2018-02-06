Joshua Stimpson Guilty Of Molly's Murder In Chatham

The ex-boyfriend of Molly McLaren has been found guilty of her murder and jailed for life after stabbing her to death in a shopping outlet carpark.

26-year-old Joshua Stimpson was found guilty by a jury earlier for murdering 23-year-old Molly McLaren after rejecting Stimpson's plea of manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

He has also been jailed for life with a minimum term of 26 years.

Stimpson pictured:

He carried out a frenzied attack on Molly with a kitchen knife, stabbing her more than 75 times, as she sat in her car outside the Dockside retail outlet in Chatham on June 29th last year.

They met on Tinder, but Molly ended the relationship around two weeks before she died.

Molly and Stimpson pictured together:

Judge Adele Williams, sentencing, told Stimpson he may never be released and said:

"This was a cruel, calculated and cowardly act. This was an act of wickedness.

"You took away Molly's life quite deliberately in the most vicious fashion.



"You were determined to punish her for ending the relationship with you. You were seeking revenge.

"She was 23-years-old, beautiful and intelligent.

"Her family's grief and anguish is raw and apparent for everyone to see."



She said he had shown no remorse for killing Ms McLaren, adding: "I am sure you are not suffering from a personality disorder.



"You planned this killing.



"You are a highly dangerous young man and you will pose a very considerable risk to women for a very considerable period in the future."

Stimpson buying a knife before the attack and at the gym with Molly shortly before her death:





Before Molly's death police had been told about his behaviour and officers had warned Stimpson twice to stay away from her after she went to a police station with her mother after they had broken up.

The 26-year-old was spoken to by police for a second time, just two days before Molly's death.



A previous girlfriend had also reported his behaviour to police.

VIDEO: Joshua Stimpson is caught on CCTV after stabbing Molly 75 times

A statement from Molly’s family said: ‘The last six months have been horrid beyond belief.

'We couldn’t have got through it without the love and support of family and friends.

'The number of Molly’s friends has staggered us, the like of which we have never known. Those that have visited and shared in our pain have been a great help.

'We would like to thank Kent Police for their diligence collecting and collating the evidence. We would also like to thank the prosecution team for expediting the due process of the law.

'The full extent of the digital stalking of Molly by Joshua Stimpson may never be known.

'We would like to thank Benjamin Moreton for his brave efforts at the carpark when he tried to intervene, and hope one day to thank him personally.

'The contrast in morality between these two people could not be more profound.

'However, in light of this case, we feel that there needs to be more awareness over the dangers of stalking and the need for people to report any concerns over stalking to the police.

'The verdict has brought us a small measure of comfort, but it seems that nothing will take away the pain or allow us to come to terms with our Molly being taken from us. We are serving a lifetime of pain, anguish and loss.

'This has affected so many people’s lives and our hearts go out to each and every one of you.

'Our focus now turns to making sure Molly will live on through The Molly McLaren Foundation, helping people with eating disorders.

'Thank you all for your ongoing support with this.

'A light has gone out in all of our hearts but shines bright as a star forever glowing.

'We love you Molly.'

Molly pictured on Instagram:



Kent Police reported itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), after Ms McLaren's death.



A spokesman said:

"Following careful assessment it was determined that this matter could be investigated by Kent Police's professional standards department."



The force said the inquiry would be finalised once criminal proceedings were concluded.