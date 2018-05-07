Kent Bank Holiday Record

7 May 2018, 09:05

kent summer beach

Temperatures could reach 28 degrees making it the hottest bank holiday in Kent for 40 years

 

Weather experts say it will be slightly cooler along the Kent coast with highs of 25 degrees.

 


Around two million drivers are expected on the roads with the M25 and M20 named among the busiest routes in the country later.

 

 

Kent Police are warning lots of bikers are likely to be out so take extra care on the roads and also not to leave children or dogs in hot cars today

Latest figures show the RSPCA dealt with more than 270 calls last year about pets in hot cars across Kent.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding guests must follow these strict dress codes

Second teenage girl raped and set alight in India

Bellew vs Haye 2: Adam Booth felt David Haye shouldn't have been in the ring with Tony Bellew

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News