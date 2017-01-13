Kent Prepares For Possible Coastal Flood

Snow Causes Travel Chaos In Kent
Snow and ice has caused multiple problems for commuters in Kent.
Dozens of floodgates have been closed along the Kent coastline as a precaution as forecasters warn of a strong wind coinciding with high tides.
Canterbury City Council says teams will be visiting homes along Faversham Road in Seasalter which is the most at risk area in the district to make sure residents are prepared if flooding does happen.
Staff are also on standby to open an emergency centre and rest centres should they be required.
Engineering Manager Liam Wooltorton said: "The risk of flooding is low but we’re taking the approach that it is best to be prepared. The highest tides are forecast for Friday afternoon and very early Saturday morning and we are keeping a very close eye on the forecast ahead of these."
Thanet District Council have told us floodgates have been closed at at Minnis Bay Birchington, St Mildred’s Bay Westgate and around Marine Drive and the Rendezvous in Margate. The pavement on the seaward side of Marine Drive and the Parade in Margate is also closed as part of the precautionary actions.
There is currently no plan to issue sandbags to residential properties on the North coast of Thanet.
Snow and ice has caused multiple problems for commuters in Kent.
Rail firm's parent company takes more legal action to try to stop strikes
It contained £12,500 worth of the drug
Another Southern Rail's strike affecting services across the network, including ones from Ashford and Tonbridge
4pm - 7pm
Text 'KENT' to 82122
3pm - 6pm
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.
Comments