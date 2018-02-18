Kent's Lizzy Yarnold Makes History At Winter Olympics

Team GB star Lizzy Yarnold from Sevenoaks has thanked everyone for their support after winning a second successive women's skeleton gold medal and become the first Briton to defend a Winter Olympics title.



The 29 year old is now Britain's most decorated Winter Olympian.

She had been suffering with a chest infection and had thought she may have to pull out but the support of her team made her compete and and she is overwhelmed and happy.

Britain's Laura Deas says winning Winter Olympic skeleton bronze is the culmination of nine years of hard work.