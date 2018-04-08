Man Dies After Lorry Hit And Run In Newington

A man's died after being hit by an articulated lorry in Newington - it didn't stop at the scene and continued heading towards Sittingbourne.

At 4.55pm on Thursday 5 April 2018, a collision involving a white articulated lorry and a pedestrian happened on the High Street at its junction with Station Road.

The lorry failed to stop and continued towards Sittingbourne.

Officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene where the pedestrian, a man in his 80s, was treated for his injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital for further medical attention where he remained but died on Friday 6 April. His family have been told.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the lorry or the pedestrian immediately before or during the collision, or who have dashcam footage to get in contact.

The investigators want to trace a woman near the scene who may have witnessed the collision. She is described as being white, in her 40s with short dark hair.