Man In Collision With Car On A2 Has Died

10 February 2018, 12:26

Police siren

Police in Kent tell us a man has died following a collision with a car on the A2 near Sittingbourne

 

It happened just before midnight officers want to trace anyone with dashcam footage from the area near Bapchild.

Kent Police say the collision happened at 11.27pm on Friday 9 February 2018 on the A2.

A silver Ford Fiesta Zetec travelling towards Sittingbourne was involved in a collision with a man who died at the scene.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle or pedestrian prior to the collision, who have not yet spoken to police, or who have dash cam footage, to make contact with the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 quoting reference MS/21/18.

