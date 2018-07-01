Man stabbed in Ramsgate car park

Police have made an arrest after a man was reportedly stabbed in Ramsgate on Saturday.

Kent officers were called at 4.36pm following the incident in the parking area of Loughborough Court in Sussex Street.

A man in his 30s suffered injuries consistent with a stabbing and was airlifted to a London hospital. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers attended and carried out a number of enquiries at the scene that resulted in the arrest of a 39-year-old man from Ramsgate.

He remains in custody pending further investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 30-0976.

Alternatively call Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.